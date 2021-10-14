BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 120 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 66.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Atrion were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 199,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,245,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 14.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 31,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

ATRI opened at $703.77 on Thursday. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $567.00 and a 1-year high of $783.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $647.31.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

