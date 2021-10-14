BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,078 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.