GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 7.1% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GP Strategies by 75.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research downgraded GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. GP Strategies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $365.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GP Strategies Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX).

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.