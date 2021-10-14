Joshua Harley Sells 4,498 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,094.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harley sold 7,578 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $190,738.26.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harley sold 5,486 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $139,838.14.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harley sold 6,581 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $188,414.03.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joshua Harley sold 3,550 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $91,199.50.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harley sold 1,155 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $32,074.35.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $46,919.75.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,834.80.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $83,444.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 2.60. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.67 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Fathom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fathom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fathom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fathom by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

