Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of PSTX opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $411.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,813.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,029 shares of company stock valued at $498,564. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.