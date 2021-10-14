Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

AVXL has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.04.

AVXL stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

