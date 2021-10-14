Short Interest in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Grows By 634.9%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 634.9% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
GENY stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $67.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.089 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.
