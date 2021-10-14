Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,321 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after buying an additional 146,124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,277,000 after buying an additional 314,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 462,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after buying an additional 113,167 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

