Short Interest in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Decreases By 80.0%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWAC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,692,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

