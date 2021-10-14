Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,096,000 after acquiring an additional 43,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JEF opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several research firms have commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

