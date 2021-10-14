Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Position Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.31.

PCTY opened at $281.40 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $298.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.70.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.