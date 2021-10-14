Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares worth $11,344,985. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $114.83 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $124.85. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

