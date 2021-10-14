Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 10,362 Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 500.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 36,552 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.