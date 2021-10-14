Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 24.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

