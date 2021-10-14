Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $904,000 Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,380 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $132.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,656.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

