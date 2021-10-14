Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKF. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKF opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $60.41.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

