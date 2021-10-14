Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,178 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IMAX were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IMAX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after buying an additional 144,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,757,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IMAX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after buying an additional 164,731 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $14,293,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. IMAX’s revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

