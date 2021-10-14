Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,810,000 after buying an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 23.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 469.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 244,737 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.