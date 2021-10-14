Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $76,000 in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 627.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 966,889 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 365.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 92.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.55. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

