Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.02.

TSE IMO opened at C$42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$29.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.16. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$15.91 and a 1-year high of C$42.99.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 4.7499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

