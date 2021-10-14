Orla Mining’s (OLA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$4.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.71 and a 1 year high of C$7.30.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

