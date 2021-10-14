Capital (LON:CAPD) Given New GBX 127 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 127 ($1.66) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.24% from the stock’s current price.

CAPD opened at GBX 86.84 ($1.13) on Thursday. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.66 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. The company has a market cap of £165.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.11.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.