Capital (LON:CAPD) Given New GBX 127 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 127 ($1.66) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.24% from the stock’s current price.
CAPD opened at GBX 86.84 ($1.13) on Thursday. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.66 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. The company has a market cap of £165.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.11.
Capital Company Profile
