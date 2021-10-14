Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.78.

Tricon Residential stock opened at C$17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$10.70 and a twelve month high of C$17.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.50.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

