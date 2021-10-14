Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,960 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,735,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 366,192 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 841,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 253,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 235,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.