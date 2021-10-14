Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

SRAD stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $28.22.

