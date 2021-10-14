Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRAD. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

