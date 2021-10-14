Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.41 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $15,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Atkore stock opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $102.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

