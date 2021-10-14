Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 623,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of EPAC opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

