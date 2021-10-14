Citigroup Boosts The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $29.00

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTW. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $656.69 million, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Manitowoc by 113.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Manitowoc by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,925 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in The Manitowoc by 116,166.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Manitowoc by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

