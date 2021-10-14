Halfords Group’s (HFD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock.

Shares of HFD opened at GBX 293 ($3.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 333.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.50. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 218.50 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £583.41 million and a P/E ratio of 11.08.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

