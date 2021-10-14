Halfords Group’s (HFD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock.
Shares of HFD opened at GBX 293 ($3.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 333.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.50. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 218.50 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £583.41 million and a P/E ratio of 11.08.
About Halfords Group
