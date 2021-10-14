Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

ZYNE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a positive rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $169.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 61,080 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 70,113 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 241,045 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 189,103 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

