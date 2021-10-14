M Winkworth’s (WINK) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

M Winkworth stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The company has a market capitalization of £25.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.28. M Winkworth has a 12 month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 203.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

