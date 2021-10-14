Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,738 ($22.71).

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,432 ($18.71) on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,309.50 ($17.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,428.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,528.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley bought 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,497.20 ($16,327.67). Also, insider John Shipsey acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,441 ($18.83) per share, with a total value of £22,811.03 ($29,802.76). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,379 shares of company stock valued at $38,905,823.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

