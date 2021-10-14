Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,039 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $120,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Momo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Momo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.