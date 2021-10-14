BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Relx worth $122,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Relx by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $30.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

