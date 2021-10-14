BlackRock Inc. Sells 43,900 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,607,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $124,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Shares of NFBK opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $888.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.74%.

NFBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.