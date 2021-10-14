Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,583,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,013,401 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.16% of Enel Américas worth $126,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENIA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 287.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 target price for the company.

Enel Américas stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

