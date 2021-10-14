Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $415,885.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,246.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

REPL opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

