Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Sells 5,251 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $146,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $154,274.38.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21.

Shares of OLMA opened at $29.86 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.73.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 768,311 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLMA shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

