Trading S.A. Ares Sells 47,304 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $221,855.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 68,900 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $321,763.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,800 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $233,264.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $48,694.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 100 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $510.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,400 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $14,952.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $186,597.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $1,583,127.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $661,812.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $950.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Precigen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Third Security LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Precigen by 18.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 494.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.