Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold Sells 1,337 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen G. Narwold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $223.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Albemarle by 5,370.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Albemarle by 29.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Albemarle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

