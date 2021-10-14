Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $335,880.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $346,240.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $345,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.43 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.