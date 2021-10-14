Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Crane worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crane by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,028,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $451,372.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $90.40 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

