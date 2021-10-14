Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

