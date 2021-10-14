Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 30,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 334,525 shares.The stock last traded at $92.64 and had previously closed at $92.59.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

