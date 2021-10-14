Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of C$28.03 million and a PE ratio of 12.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

