Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.67

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 575546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Foran Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.97. The company has a market cap of C$590.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foran Mining Co. will post -0.0300589 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foran Mining (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

