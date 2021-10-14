New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 4%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 1,043,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,220,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

