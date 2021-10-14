New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 4%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 1,043,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,220,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.84.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
