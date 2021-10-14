BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCRX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

