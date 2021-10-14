Zacks Investment Research Lowers BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.65 million, a P/E ratio of -39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

